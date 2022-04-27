Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.12) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 181.42 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.67 ($2.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £387.84 million and a PE ratio of -100.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.82.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £12,450.80 ($15,868.98). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,284,731.07). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock valued at $109,434,128.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

