ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.27. 147,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,304. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $522.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 424,087 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

