Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of research firms have commented on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of AM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 174,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.88.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 28.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

