Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 125,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

APLS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.