Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ARI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. 1,392,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 71.68, a quick ratio of 71.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

