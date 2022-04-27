Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $849,502.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $21.19 million and $849,502.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00177142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00032373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00381068 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

