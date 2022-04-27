Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,956,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,241,000 after acquiring an additional 704,373 shares in the last quarter.

APO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 2,614,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

