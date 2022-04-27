Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $655.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 981 ($12.50), with a volume of 1715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.75).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market capitalization of £147.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 940.47.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Read More
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.