Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $655.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 981 ($12.50), with a volume of 1715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($12.75).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.38 million and a PE ratio of 21.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 940.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

