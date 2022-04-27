ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

ARC Document Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67.

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About ARC Document Solutions (Get Rating)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.