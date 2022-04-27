ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Fund Lp Funicular Purchases 13,751 Shares

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 13,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $31,489.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,193,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,191.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 9,119 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $21,064.89.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $276,492.92.

ABIO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 81,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

