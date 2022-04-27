Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $158.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

