Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NYSE:AMBP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.99. 87,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,101. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

