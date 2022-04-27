Argon Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $490,111.81 and approximately $56,334.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00043481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.32 or 0.07352077 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,497,669 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

