Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,624.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 50,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 275.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 60,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $115.24 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200-day moving average is $128.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.97.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,079.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.