Arqma Price Tops $0.0251 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $328,296.85 and approximately $4,219.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.16 or 0.07358020 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00256233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.82 or 0.00782767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00079372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.57 or 0.00578022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.13 or 0.00377907 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,138,432 coins and its circulating supply is 13,093,888 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

