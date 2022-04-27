Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Earnings Results

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.12. 55 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,109. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

