ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.21. 3,121,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,242. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

