ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in General Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,308,000 after purchasing an additional 226,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.21. 12,468,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,741. General Electric has a 12-month low of $77.87 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

