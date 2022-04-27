ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,185,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,599. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.67 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

