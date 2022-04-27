ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,646,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,331,000 after purchasing an additional 635,641 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after purchasing an additional 566,470 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 485,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,520,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,009,000 after acquiring an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter.

MUB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.84. 5,502,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

