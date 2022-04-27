ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 164 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

