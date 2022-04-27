ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 238 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,835,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $127.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

