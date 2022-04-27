ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $247.14. 2,685,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,251,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.96.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

