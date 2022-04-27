ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.67.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

