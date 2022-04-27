Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.69. 2,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Assure in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assure Holdings Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Assure as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

