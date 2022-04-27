AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. 66,588,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,394,109. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

