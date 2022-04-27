Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AUGX. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

Shares of Augmedix stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. 13,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Augmedix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,298,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $13,980,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the fourth quarter worth $1,575,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Augmedix during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

