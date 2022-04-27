Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.06. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 382 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
