Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $18.04

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.06. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 382 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.