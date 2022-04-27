Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 5.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. 22,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,990,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

