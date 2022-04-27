Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 5.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.38. 22,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,990,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.
The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.