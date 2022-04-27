Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.68

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 928097 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

ACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.50.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

