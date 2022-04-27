Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.92-7.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$16.36-16.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.29 billion.

ADP stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,817. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $184.85 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,466 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

