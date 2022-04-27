AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.38-9.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.65. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.25-2.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $3.57 on Wednesday, hitting $240.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,785. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $186.61 and a 12-month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 32,731 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

