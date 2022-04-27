Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 123,616 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Avanti Acquisition by 14.7% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,951,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 26.5% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 543,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 153,400 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 489,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,619,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

