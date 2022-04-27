AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,630 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.49) to GBX 1,630 ($20.77) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,630.00.

OTCMKTS:AVEVF traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

