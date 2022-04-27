AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVDX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.30.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded up 0.12 on Wednesday, hitting 8.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,499. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

