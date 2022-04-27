Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avient also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.920 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 442,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,705. Avient has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Avient by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Avient by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Avient by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

