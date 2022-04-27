Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.350-$0.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 517,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.