Bank of America Corp DE Buys 458,399 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $828,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,941,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,729,000.

Shares of ITM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $45.71. 423,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,137. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

