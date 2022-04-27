Bank of America Corp DE Has $8.62 Billion Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,751,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,477,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.91% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $8,622,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,182,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,583. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.76 and a 200-day moving average of $415.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

