Bank of America Corp DE Has $885.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 11.84% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $885,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,055,000 after purchasing an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 121,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,927,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 357,857 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,944,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.