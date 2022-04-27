Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,022,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,689 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $758,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,617,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,944 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.