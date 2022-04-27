Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,155,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $1,129,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after purchasing an additional 321,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.01. The company had a trading volume of 352,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.18. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

