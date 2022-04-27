BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €68.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €66.00 ($70.97) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($70.97) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.14) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $$47.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

