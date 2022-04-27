BBR Partners LLC Acquires 603 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after purchasing an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.19. 224,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,508. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.93 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.44.

