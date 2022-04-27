BBR Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,044 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 227.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

SNOW traded down $10.64 on Wednesday, reaching $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 175,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,367. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.29 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

