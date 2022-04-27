BBR Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $283.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

