BBR Partners LLC Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.78.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,959,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.