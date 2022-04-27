BBR Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 839.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,287 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $25.74. 34,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.