BBR Partners LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BBR Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.6% of BBR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.62. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

