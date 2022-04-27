BBR Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2,085.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,537 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of BBR Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

VOO stock traded down $8.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.84. The company had a trading volume of 439,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,242. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.37. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $372.13 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

